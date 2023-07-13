Salesforce Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 77,270 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 64,975 call options.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $227.28 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $228.09. The stock has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a PE ratio of 598.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,053.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 895,723 shares of company stock valued at $188,539,245. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

