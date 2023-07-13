K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

