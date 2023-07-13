Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.