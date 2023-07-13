Haywood Securities Lowers Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) to Hold

Haywood Securities lowered shares of Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.85.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BSR stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluestone Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

