Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Lowered by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.2 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -132.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

