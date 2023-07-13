Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Shares of BYD stock opened at C$244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$244.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$224.12. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$134.01 and a 52 week high of C$254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
