Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$242.64.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$244.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$224.12. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$134.01 and a 52 week high of C$254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

