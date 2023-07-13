Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

