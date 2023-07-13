Russell O’Brien Buys 122 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($193.05).

Centrica Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 127.90 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137.60 ($1.77).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

