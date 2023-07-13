aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

LIFE stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

