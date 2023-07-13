Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $59.50

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

