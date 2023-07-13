Clive Vacher Sells 61,796 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Clive Vacher sold 61,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63), for a total value of £30,280.04 ($38,955.41).

De La Rue Stock Performance

Shares of DLAR stock opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.15. De La Rue plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £90.29 million, a PE ratio of -177.69, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

