Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $11.57 Average PT from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 942.86%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

