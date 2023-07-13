Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $1,477.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.

Separately, Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

