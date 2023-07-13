Adam Davidson Acquires 13,000 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Davidson bought 13,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,693.30).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

Shares of LON:TRR opened at GBX 46 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. Trident Royalties Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.44 ($0.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.09. The firm has a market cap of £134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,600.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

