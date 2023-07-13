Adam Davidson Acquires 13,000 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Davidson bought 13,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,693.30).
Trident Royalties Price Performance
Shares of LON:TRR opened at GBX 46 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. Trident Royalties Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.44 ($0.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.09. The firm has a market cap of £134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,600.00 and a beta of 0.33.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
