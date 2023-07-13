Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £182.98 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,614 ($33.63) per share, with a total value of £182.98 ($235.40).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,720 ($34.99) per share, with a total value of £163.20 ($209.96).

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 5 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($35.96) per share, with a total value of £139.75 ($179.79).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,458 ($31.62) per share, for a total transaction of £147.48 ($189.73).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,610 ($33.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,720.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,544.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,584.16, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,686 ($21.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($37.11).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,980.20%.

OXIG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.31) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.45) to GBX 3,100 ($39.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.88) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($34.99) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,955 ($38.02).

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

