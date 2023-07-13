Ben Thompson Purchases 4,777 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £24,935.94 ($32,080.20).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £287.20 ($369.48).

On Monday, May 15th, Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($393.67).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 540 ($6.95) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.42). The company has a market capitalization of £308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 657.68.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.