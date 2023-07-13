Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,540 ($71.27) per share, with a total value of £166.20 ($213.82).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,744 ($86.76) per share, with a total value of £202.32 ($260.29).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($89.04), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,322,317.91).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 5,734 ($73.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.10, a P/E/G ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,001.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,486.01. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,052 ($64.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,521.83 ($96.77).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($102.92) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 5,000 ($64.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,600 ($97.77).

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

