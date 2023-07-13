Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £1,819.16 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £1,819.16 ($2,340.36).

Wendy Mars also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Wendy Mars acquired 1,220 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,338.61).

LON RR opened at GBX 148.45 ($1.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,040.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.29) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.87) to GBX 156 ($2.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

