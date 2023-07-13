Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $53.40

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,866 shares of company stock valued at $340,713 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.