Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $53.40

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,866 shares of company stock valued at $340,713 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

