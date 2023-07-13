Analysts Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 800.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Price Performance

ALLK opened at $4.77 on Monday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.