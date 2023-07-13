Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $19.80

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

