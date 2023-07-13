Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Price Target at GBX 2,143

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,143 ($27.57).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.53) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,190 ($28.17) to GBX 2,300 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Halma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.80), for a total transaction of £62,557.66 ($80,480.72). Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Halma Trading Up 1.3 %

Halma Increases Dividend

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,200 ($28.30) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,350.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,230.44. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,930 ($24.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,548.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is 3,225.81%.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.