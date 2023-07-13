Adam Walker Buys 102,635 Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY) Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Adam Walker acquired 102,635 shares of Currys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,291.15 ($64,699.79).

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 52.55 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13. Currys plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.15 ($1.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.75. The firm has a market cap of £593.82 million, a PE ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

