Zaccheus Peh Buys 30,000 Shares of Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU) Stock

Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU – Get Free Report) insider Zaccheus Peh bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($771.90).
Spiritus Mundi Stock Up 42.9 %
Shares of SPMU stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday. Spiritus Mundi Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 7 ($0.09).
About Spiritus Mundi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spiritus Mundi
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Spiritus Mundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spiritus Mundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.