Zaccheus Peh Buys 30,000 Shares of Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU) Stock

Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU – Get Free Report) insider Zaccheus Peh bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($771.90).

Spiritus Mundi Stock Up 42.9 %

Shares of SPMU stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday. Spiritus Mundi Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 7 ($0.09).

About Spiritus Mundi

Spiritus Mundi Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and partner with businesses in the healthcare industry. It focuses on businesses in the pathology and laboratory testing, clinical diagnostics, and digital health in Europe and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

