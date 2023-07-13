QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Buys 44 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($192.46).

On Friday, June 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 40 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($190.92).

QQ stock opened at GBX 344.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,293.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.14. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.79) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.84) to GBX 457 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.92) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.40 ($5.77).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

