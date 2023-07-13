Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

See Also

