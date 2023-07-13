Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Buys £61,222.84 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 37,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £61,222.84 ($78,763.46).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

N91 opened at GBX 171.10 ($2.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.53. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 155.10 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.56, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,222.22%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

