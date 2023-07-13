Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) PT at $73.17

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.91. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $4,846,359. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.