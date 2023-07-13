Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Valeria Juarez purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £12,560 ($16,158.50).

PZ Cussons Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.61. PZ Cussons plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.67 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £682.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,224.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.34) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.64) to GBX 208 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.25 ($3.26).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.