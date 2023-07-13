Christopher Metcalfe Sells 20,000 Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC) Stock

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.67), for a total value of £72,600 ($93,400.23).

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 373 ($4.80) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.77. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 346 ($4.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 444.48 ($5.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

