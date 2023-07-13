Murray Auchincloss Buys 83 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($484.78).

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 466.75 ($6.00) on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.62) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.34). The company has a market cap of £81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 438.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.93.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 551 ($7.09) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BP from GBX 585 ($7.53) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BP to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.49) to GBX 605 ($7.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 630.75 ($8.11).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

