Murray Auchincloss Buys 83 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($484.78).
BP Stock Performance
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 466.75 ($6.00) on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.62) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.34). The company has a market cap of £81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 438.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.93.
BP Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Featured Articles
