Citigroup (C) to Release Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 14th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

