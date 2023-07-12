Strategic Equity Management Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

