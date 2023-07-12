981 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.