Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

