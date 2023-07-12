Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 12,500 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 7.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.48 and its 200 day moving average is $209.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $300.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

