Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $300.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

