iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

