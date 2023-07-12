ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Genworth Financial Inc. now owns 601,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,252,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

