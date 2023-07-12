Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 3,900 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 776.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of META opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $300.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.01. The firm has a market cap of $764.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

