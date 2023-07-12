Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

META stock opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $300.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

