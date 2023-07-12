Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $258,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $397.79 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $398.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.