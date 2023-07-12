Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $300.18. The company has a market cap of $764.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

