Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

