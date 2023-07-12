ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.