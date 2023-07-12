Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.40. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

