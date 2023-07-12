ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

