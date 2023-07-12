Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of WY opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

