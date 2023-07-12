Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $112.54, but opened at $130.79. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $128.38, with a volume of 548,941 shares traded.

The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

