GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NEE opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.